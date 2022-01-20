US Logs Over 1 Million Coronavirus Cases Again

Washington: The US has again logged over 1 million new Coronavirus cases after setting a global record of over 1.36 million fresh infections earlier this month, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 1,060,747 new cases and 1,896 new deaths were reported across the country on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency citing the data published on Wednesday.

The country recorded as high as over 5.4 million Covid-19 cases in the week from January 10 to 16, a record high weekly case count since the onset of the pandemic in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

As of Thursday morning, the US’ overall caseload and death toll stood at 68,508,181 and 857,672, according to Johns Hopkins University’s latest update.