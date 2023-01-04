US House fails to pick Speaker on first ballot for first time in a century

Washington: The new US Congress was plunged into disarray as renegade right-wing Republicans blocked favorite Kevin McCarthy from becoming speaker of the House of Representatives in a series of humiliating votes seen as a rebuke to the party establishment.

Kevin McCarthy became the first majority party leader in a century to fail to secure the speakership on the first ballot.

Needing 218 votes in the full House, McCarthy got just 203 in two rounds – less even than Democrat Hakeem Jeffries in the GOP-controlled chamber – and fared even worse with 202 in round three.

Tensions rose as night fell on the new House majority, and all other business came to a halt. The House agreed to return at noon Wednesday.

“Kevin McCarthy is not going to be a speaker,” declared Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., among the holdouts.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was elected with 216 votes in 2021.

All 212 Democrats in the chamber supported Brooklyn and Queens Representative Hakeem Jeffries, the first black leader of either party in the House, The New York Post reported.

McCarthy himself got 203 votes, and his supporters signalled a willingness to go through multiple ballots to ensure he got the gavel.

McCarthy does not technically need 218 votes to become a Speaker. A majority of those present and voting is required to get the speakership, which is usually 218 lawmakers.

After the result, Representative Kevin McCarthy told reporters that he was not surprised by the first ballot and criticized his opponents. “What we’re doing here right now is we got a number of members who are trying to fight for their own personal items instead of fighting for the country,” McCarthy said, alluding to efforts to secure concessions from him, The Washington Post reported.