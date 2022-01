New York: Flight cancellations in the US have hit a new peak in a Christmas season hit hard by the Covid pandemic and bad weather.

Nearly 4,400 flights around the world were cancelled on Saturday, more than 2,500 of them in the US, air traffic site FlightAware reported.

Airlines have been struggling with staffing problems with crew quarantining after contracting Covid.

Adding to travellers’ woes, heavy snow has hit the central US.