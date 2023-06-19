US finalizes key ‘jet engine deal’ ahead of Modi’s visit

Washington: The United States (US) administration has finalized the executive approval for the production of F414 jet engines in India and will soon begin the process of notifying the US Congress of the Memorandum, which took center stage during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington. A deal between General Electric (GE) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is expected to be signed, people familiar with the discussions said.

US to share so-called “crown jewel” defense capabilities with non-allies for first time; for the first time, there will be a proliferation of jet engines and countries without the Washington treaty; it is also the first time that the US system has shared a significant part of its advanced jet engine technology with the state of increasing the technology transfer ratio.

“This is revolutionary. India will have full access to machines. There will be no black boxes. Manufacturing in India will begin with more than 50% technology sharing throughout the production cycle. There will be licenses. India will have design and sensing technology. This is more technology than the licensed by the United States. transmission. We are entering a new frontier,” he said.

It is understood that the Departments of Commerce, State, and Defense have filed for executive approval of the International Weapons Regulations (ITAR); administration reporting to the Senate and House armed services and foreign affairs committees; It will take several weeks for the Congress to be fully formed. But given India’s strong bipartisan support on the hill, India is expected to do well.

Meanwhile, at the arrival of the Prime Minister, GE and HAL will sign an agreement on the production agreement. The jet engine will power the Tejas MK 2 fighter jet.

Explaining the importance of the decision from the American point of view, Samir Lalwani, a senior fellow at the US Institute of Peace (USIP), said: “For the US, this is an important step, as social scientists call it, ‘a valuable signal. ‘ – sharing some sensitive technologies much that is never shared with other than friends.”