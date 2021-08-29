US Embassy in Kabul issues warning of ‘specific, credible threat’

Kabul: The U.S. Embassy in Kabul warned of a “specific, credible threat” at the airport in Kabul on Saturday night and told those hoping to be evacuated to “leave the airport area immediately.”

President Joe Biden warned earlier Saturday that it was “highly likely” the Kabul airport — the scene of an attack on Thursday that left nearly 200 people dead — would see another attack in the next 24 to 36 hours.

Some of the gates mentioned in today’s warnings differ from yesterday – which is to say, this warning is not simply a repetition of yesterday’s.

The warning also urges US citizens to avoid travelling to the airport.