Amid reports of the Trump administration deporting migrants to India via military aircraft, a US embassy spokesperson said that the United States is rigorously tightening immigration laws and removing illegal migrants.

“The United States is vigorously enforcing its border, tightening immigration laws, and removing illegal migrants. These actions send a clear message: illegal migration is not worth the risk,” a US embassy spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.



This is expected to be the first of many such flights bringing back illegal Indian immigrants from the United States.



The first round of deportation of illegal Indian nationals has taken place amid reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit the US next week.



