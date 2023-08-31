US Election Conspiracy Case: Donald Trump Pleads Not Guilty, Waives Right To Appear In Court

New Delhi: Former US President Donald Trump on Thursday pleaded not guilty to charges related to his alleged efforts to overturn the results of 2020 Georgia election and waived his right to appear in the court next week, news agency AP reported.

“Understanding my rights, I do hereby freely and voluntarily waive my right to be present at my arraignment on the indictment and my right to have it read to me in open court,” Trump said in the court filing.

According to reports, Donald Trump and 18 others were charged in an alleged scheme to subvert the will of the Georgia voters who had chosen Joe Biden over the Republican incumbent in the presidential election in November 2020.

As per the AP report, several other people who were charged in the indictment had already waived their arraignment.

Notably, Trump had appeared at each of his three previous arraignments related to the case.

The plea means that Trump, the Republican nominee for 2024, will not appear in person in Fulton County Court in Atlanta next week to face the charges, Reuters reported.