US Delegation in Taiwan Vows Support, Weapons against China’s Aggression

The US extended its support for Taiwan by sending a delegation of US lawmakers amid rising tension between China and Taiwan, as China has been conducting massive military drills in areas surrounding Taiwan.

Michael McCaul, the head of US House Foreign Affairs Committee, and is leading the congressional delegation, voiced his concerns during a meeting with Taiwan’s newly elected president, Lai Ching-te. McCaul pointed out that China’s “intimidating military exercises” indicate its disinterest in achieving peaceful unification with Taiwan. He vowed to enhance Taiwan’s defence capabilities by speeding up the delivery of defensive weapons from the US.

McCaul further added Washington’s enduring support for Taiwan, emphasising that the US will remain Taiwan’s “reliable partner.” He highlighted the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA), a pivotal legislation that has guided unofficial US-Taiwan relations since the cessation of diplomatic ties in 1979. The TRA mandates Washington to supply Taiwan with defensive weapons systems to bolster its self-defence.

“We must ensure that no one dares to disrupt the peace that you have so prosperously nurtured. America is, and always will be, your steadfast ally and no amount of coercion or intimidation will deter or halt the routine congressional visits to Taiwan”, he said.

Taiwan President Lai expressed gratitude to McCaul, his delegation, and the US Congress as a whole for their long-term support of the island nation.

Notably, following the sworn-in of Taiwan’s new President Lai Ching-te launched two-day-long military drills on Thursday, surrounding Taiwan in what it called “punishment” for so-called “separatist acts.” China conducted intimidating military exercises involving the army, navy, air force, and rocket force deploying 110 aircraft and 46 warships around Taiwan.

Taiwan has deployed its own warships to monitor the situation in retaliation. Beijing considers Lai a “dangerous separatist” due to his support for Taiwan’s sovereignty and distinct identity.