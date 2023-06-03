US Defence Secy Expresses Deep Grief Over Tragic Train Mishap In Odisha

New Delhi: US Defence Secretary Llyod Austin, who will be visiting India tomorrow, has expressed deep grief over the Odisha Train Tragedy in which more than 250 people have died so far and over 1000 people injured are undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

“Deeply saddened to hear of the tragedy in Balasore. Our hearts go out to our partners in India. I will convey our condolences in person when I meet with senior leaders in India in the coming days,” said Austin on Saturday.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will pay a two-day visit to India starting Sunday. The visit is aimed at expanding the bilateral strategic engagement ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to Washington.

Austin will meet Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday, June 5 and is expected to discuss several new defence cooperation projects that are set to be unveiled after Modi’s talks with US President Joe Biden in Washington more than two weeks later, reported PTI.

The US Secretary of Defence will arrive on June 4 from Singapore on a two-day visit. It will be Secretary Austin’s second visit to India, the previous one being in March 2021.

During the meeting, both leaders are also expected to discuss China’s aggressive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific region as well as along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the ways to combat the threats of terrorism, reported PTI, citing people familiar with Austin’s visit.