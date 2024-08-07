US Consul General Meets Odisha CM to Enhance Partnership

Bhubaneswar: Consul General of US at Hyderabad Jennifer Larson today called on Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan to discuss ways to strengthen the partnership between the US and Odisha.

Welcoming the Consul General, the Chief Minister emphasized strengthening the partnership between US and Odisha in various sectors such as industries, education, renewable energy, tourism & culture. Citing Odisha’s advantages such as trained man-power, and availability of land, water & energy, he sought for cooperation of US Consul in facilitating larger participation of US industries in the upcoming Utkarsh Utkal Conclave (formerly Make-in-Odisha) which will be held from 6-7 months from now.

CM also expressed his keenness to collaborate with US Universities in frontier areas like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. He also sought cooperation in higher education with partnerships between US and Odisha Universities. He also expressed his desire for US investment in setting up the semiconductor industry in Odisha.

Further, CM extended an invitation for American companies to explore the vast potential of Odisha and explore its vibrant culture, rich heritage and breathtaking natural beauty. He expressed his desire to promote cultural exchanges, educational collaborations and people-to-people connections.

Participating in the discussion, the US Consul General Jennifer Larson congratulated the Chief Minister for assuming office. She said that the industrial climate in Odisha is very encouraging and US is keen to partner with Odisha for commercial engagement. She also appreciated the vibrant culture of Odisha and expressed that US is interested in supporting Odisha in all possible sectors as per the priorities of the state.

Development Commissioner Anu Garg and ACS to CM Nikunja Bihari Dhal were present among others.