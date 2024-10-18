Washington: The United States has charged a former officer of India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) with orchestrating a failed assassination attempt on Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a prominent Sikh separatist leader. The charges, which include conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and money laundering, were unveiled in a New York court on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Vikash Yadav, allegedly directed the plot to eliminate Pannun, who is a dual US-Canadian citizen and a vocal advocate for the creation of Khalistan, an independent Sikh homeland. According to the US Justice Department, Yadav recruited Nikhil Gupta, who was arrested in Prague last year and deported to the US, to hire a hitman for the assassination.

The plot was foiled by US authorities, and the indictment has further strained diplomatic relations between India and the United States. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has stated that Yadav is no longer an employee of the Indian government and has set up an inquiry committee to review the evidence provided by the US.

FBI Director Christopher Wray emphasized that the agency will not tolerate acts of violence or retaliation against individuals residing in the US for exercising their constitutionally protected rights5. This case adds to the growing list of international incidents involving alleged targeting of Sikh separatists by Indian agents, following recent tensions between India and Canada over similar accusations.

