US CDC nods for immediate distribution of Pfizer Covid vaccine for children aged 5-11

Washington: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the US recommended use of Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE ‘s Covid-19 vaccine among children ages 5 to 11 years, opening the door for immunizations to start.

The endorsement, by CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on Tuesday, was the last step before doctors, nurses and pharmacists could start giving the shots.

Some sites could start administering the vaccine as early as Wednesday, though federal officials don’t expect vaccinations in the age group to be in full swing across the U.S. until next week.

The CDC had convened a panel of independent scientists on Tuesday to review the available data on the status of the outbreak in children, the effectiveness of Pfizer’s vaccine, and its possible side effects during a day of live-streamed discussions.