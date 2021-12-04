US-bound Air India flight returns back to Delhi as passenger dies on board

New Delhi: After flying for more than 3 hours, an Air India flight bound for the US returned back to Delhi due to the death of a passenger on board.

According to reports, a team of airport doctors arrived on the plane and after a thorough check of the passenger declared him dead. The passenger was US national and was travelling with his wife.

The flight landed safely at the Delhi airport and as per the Flight Time Duty Limitation (FDTL) norms, another batch of the crew has been arranged for flight operations.

An Air India official told news agency ANI, “Air India Delhi-Newark (US) flight returned to Delhi after more than three hours of flight, due to a medical emergency on board.

The entire matter was reported to the Airport Police for further legal formalities.