US-Backed SDF Forces Tighten Siege On Syria Prison, 550 ISIL Fighters Surrender

At least 550 suspected ISIL fighters have surrendered as US-backed SDF forces wrestle back control of the prison facility in Syria’s Hasakah, reported Aljazeera on Wednesday.

According to a report, at least 300 ISIL members surrendered on Monday as the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commandos moved into the facility in the northeastern city of Hasakah

Clashes continued on Wednesday as the SDF tightened its siege on the prison and Kurdish-led forces in Syria have said that another 250 ISIL (ISIS) fighters have handed themselves in.

More than 160 people were killed in battles between the SDF and the ISIL fighters after the armed group attacked the Kurdish-run Ghwayran jail on Thursday. It was the biggest attack by ISIL in Syria since the fall of its so-called caliphate in 2019.

Meanwhile, fears have grown for about 850 children caught in the crossfire in the Syrian prison, the United Nations children’s agency UNICEF said on Tuesday. The children were detained during US-backed campaigns that drove ISIL from its last territorial enclave in Syria in 2019.