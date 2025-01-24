



With Donald Trump in power now, authorities have started cracking down on illegal migrants who have made a perilous journey in a quest for the American dream. Hundreds of illegal migrants were arrested and deported in a massive operation that comes just three days after the new administration was sworn in.



Sharing the figures, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the US authorities have arrested 538 illegal migrants and deported hundreds using a military aircraft.



“The Trump Administration arrested 538 illegal immigrant criminals including a suspected terrorist, four members of the Tren de Aragua gang, and several illegals convicted of sex crimes against minors,” Ms Leavitt said in an online post on Thursday. “Trump Administration also deported hundreds of illegal immigrant criminals via military aircraft. The largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway. Promises made. Promises kept,” she added.



White House shared a “small preview” into the work the Trump administration is doing to “secure our nation’s borders.” It listed the names of some of the people arrested by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the crimes committed by them. Crimes include rape, sexual conduct against a child, and continuous sexual abuse of a child aged 14 or younger.



Following the inaugural ceremony on January 20, US President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders including one of “Protecting the American people against invasion.” The order states that over the last four years, the US saw an unprecedented flood of illegal immigration. “Millions of illegal aliens crossed our borders or were permitted to fly directly into the United States on commercial flights and allowed to settle in American communities, in violation of longstanding Federal laws.”



The government order further states that many of these “aliens unlawfully within the United States” present significant “threats to national security and public safety”, committing vile and heinous acts against innocent Americans.



On January 23, the US Congress gave a green signal to a GOP-led bill – Laken Riley Act – on the detention and deportation of undocumented migrants who enter the country without authorization and are charged with certain crimes.