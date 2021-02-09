US Army Soldier Tests Positive For COVID-19 Prior To India-US Joint Military Exercise

Bikaner: A US Army soldier has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the joint Indo-US exercise ‘Yudh Abyas’.

The joint exercise started on Monday and will go on to February 20 at the Mahajan Field Firing Range (MFFR) in Rajasthan.

According to reports, the US troops arrived in Suratgarh on Saturday and all soldiers were tested for COVID-19. One of the soldiers was put into quarantine after he was suspected to be suffering from COVID-19.

As part of defence cooperation, soldiers from India and the United States participated in a joint military exercise ‘Yudh Abhyas 20.’

According to an official release, this US Army Pacific-sponsored exercise involves approximately 250 US Army and 250 Indian Army soldiers. This annual training exercise enhances combined interoperability capabilities through training and cultural exchange, which foster enduring partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region through common defence objectives.