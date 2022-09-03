US approves potential $1.1bn weapons sale to Taiwan

Washington: United States has approved the potential sale of $1.1bn in weapons to Taiwan, the Pentagon announced, in a move that will likely worsen already heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The proposed deal includes a radar system to track incoming strikes and anti-ship and anti-air missiles.

The Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Friday that the arms package would include 60 anti-ship missiles, 100 air-to-air missiles and contractor logistics support for a surveillance radar programme.

It comes after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi last month became the most senior US official in 25 years to visit Taipei.

The Chinese embassy in Washington called on the US to revoke the deal or face “counter-measures”.

Spokesman Liu Pengyu said the deal “severely jeopardises” relations between Washington and Beijing.

The US arms sale agreed on Friday still needs to be voted on by the strongly pro-Taiwan US Congress.

The package includes a $655m radar warning system and $355m for 60 Harpoon missiles, which are capable of sinking ships.

It includes $85.6m for Sidewinder surface-to-air and air-to-air missiles, according to the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

A spokesperson for the Department of State said the deal was “essential for Taiwan’s security”, and called on Beijing “to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in meaningful dialogue”.

“These proposed sales are routine cases to support Taiwan’s continuing efforts to modernise its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability,” the spokesperson said.