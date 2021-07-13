US Approves Blue Origin License For Human Space Travel

San Francisco: The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday approved Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin to carry humans on the New Shepard rocket into space on July 20.

Reportedly, Bezos, his brother Mark, aviation pioneer Mary Wallace ‘Wally’ Funk and three other passengers are now set to liftoff from west Texas and travel just beyond the edge of space.

The company was required to verify the rocket’s hardware and software worked safely during a test flight and the FAA confirmed it met regulatory requirements.

One of the tourists is the unnamed auction winner who paid $28 million for a seat — their identity is set to be revealed in the coming days.

The launch site for Blue Origin’s first human flight will be in a remote location north of Van Horn, Texas, where the firm has launched New Shepard for previous flights.