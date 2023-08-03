US Announces Partial Evacuation Of Embassy In Niger

Washington: The United States has ordered the partial evacuation of its embassy in Niger following last week’s coup.

Hundreds of foreign nationals have already been evacuated from the country, and on Sunday the French embassy was attacked by protesters.

Coup leader Gen Abdourahamane Tchiani has warned against “any interference in the internal affairs” of the country.

Niger is a significant uranium producer and lies on a key migration route to North Africa and the Mediterranean.