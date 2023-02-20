US announces another $100 million earthquake relief aid for Turkey and Syria

Syria: In the wake of the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, the United States on Sunday announced another USD100 million in disaster relief aid for both quake-hit countries.

The relief package was announced by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in view of the destruction caused by the earthquake that killed at least 46,000 people.

The announcement came after Blinked took a helicopter tour on Sunday of some of the hardest-hit areas alongside Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu. According to an official statement released by the US Department of State, the new round of funding includes USD50 million under the Emergency Refugee and Migration Assistance Funds for emergency response efforts and an additional USD50 million in humanitarian assistance through the State Department and USAID.