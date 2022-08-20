US Announces $775 Million Additional Military Assistance For Ukraine

The United States government has announced additional military aid for Ukraine valued at up to 775 million dollars.

Officials said that the package will include ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, 16 howitzers, along with 36,000 rounds for the artillery and high-speed, anti-radiation missiles that target radar systems.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the courage and strength of Ukraine’s military and its people are extraordinary, and the United States will continue to provide additional systems and capabilities for Ukraine.

Today I directed a $775 million drawdown of arms and equipment from U.S. military stockpiles for Ukraine’s defense. The United States continues to stand with Ukraine and its brave defenders. #UnitedWithUkraine — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 19, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted on Friday to thank US President Joe Biden for the decision.

I highly appreciate another 🇺🇸 military aid package in the amount of $775 million. Thank you @POTUS for this decision! We have taken another important step to defeat the aggressor. 🇺🇦 will be free! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 19, 2022

This would bring the total US military aid sent to Ukraine to 10.6 billion dollars since the Russian military action on February 24.