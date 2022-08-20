Military Assistance For Ukraine
International

US Announces $775 Million Additional Military Assistance For Ukraine

By Pragativadi News Service
90

The United States government has announced additional military aid for Ukraine valued at up to 775 million dollars.

Officials said that the package will include ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, 16 howitzers, along with 36,000 rounds for the artillery and high-speed, anti-radiation missiles that target radar systems.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the courage and strength of Ukraine’s military and its people are extraordinary, and the United States will continue to provide additional systems and capabilities for Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted on Friday to thank US President Joe Biden for the decision.

This would bring the total US military aid sent to Ukraine to 10.6 billion dollars since the Russian military action on February 24.

https://digiartia.com/product-category/code-2/

https://digiartia.com/product-category/graphics-4/

Pragativadi News Service 7929 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking