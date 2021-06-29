US Announces $41 Mn Additional Assistance To India For COVID Response

Washington: The US has announced an additional USD 41 million assistance to India for COVID response and strengthen the country’s preparedness for the future health emergencies.

“India came to the assistance of the United States during this country’s time of need, and now the United States stands with the people of India as they continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic,” the US Agency for International Development said on Monday.

USAID’s assistance will support access to COVID-19 testing, pandemic-related mental health services, timely referrals to medical services, and access to healthcare in remote areas.

Through this additional funding, USAID will continue to partner with India to strengthen healthcare supply chains and electronic health information systems, support its vaccination efforts, and mobilize and coordinate private sector relief, it said.

USAID has contributed more than $200 million for India’s COVID-19 relief and response efforts since the pandemic began, including more than $50 million in emergency supplies and training for more than 214,000 frontline health workers on infection prevention and control, benefitting more than 42 million Indians, according to a media release.