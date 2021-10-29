US Announces $144 Million Additional Humanitarian Assistance For Afghanistan

Washington: The US has announced $144 million in humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan, “as part of our enduring commitment to the people” of the war-torn nation which is now controlled by the Taliban, according to the State Department.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Department said that with the new addition, the total US humanitarian aid to the country and for the Afghan refugees in the region has increased to nearly $474 million in 2021, the largest amount of assistance from any nation.

According to the Department, the assistance is provided directly to independent humanitarian organisations, including the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), Unicef, International Organization for Migration (IOM), the World Health Organization (WHO), and other international and non-governmental organizations following extensive vetting and monitoring.

“This funding provides support directly to some of the more than 18 million vulnerable Afghans in need in the region, including Afghan refugees in neighbouring countries.”