US Allows Travellers Vaccinated With Covaxin To Enter Country From Nov 8

Washington: After World Health Organisation (WHO)approval, The United States has given a green light to travellers vaccinated with Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin to enter the country from November 8.

The revised rules will come into effect from the same date when the US is all set to open its borders to vaccinated foreign travellers.

This decision comes after the CDC acknowledged the WHO’s granting of an emergency use listing to Covaxin, India’s indigenous vaccine on Wednesday. Until Wednesday, Covaxin was not a WHO-approved vaccine and recipients with plans to travel abroad were either asked to quarantine on arrival, produce negative RT-PCR test results (at their own expense), or get vaccinated with a jab approved in the destination country.

“CDC’s travel guidance applies to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved/authorised and World Health Organisation (WHO) Emergency Use Listing (EUL) vaccines and encompasses any new vaccines that may be added to either of those lists over time.” US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) press officer Scott Pauley told news agency ANI.

Taking to Twitter, the WHO said that the Technical Advisory Group, convened by the organisation, has determined that the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine meets WHO standards for protection against the virus.

The new US travel rules will also accept travelers who are fully vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Covishield, Sinopharm and Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines.

According to WHO, Covaxin, developed by the Indian biotechnology company Bharat Biotech in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has a 77.8 per cent efficacy rate against Covid-19 and is “extremely suitable” for low- and middle-income countries because it is easy to store.