US Airport Worker Dies After Being Sucked Into Jet Engine

New York: An airport worker died at the Montgomery regional airport in Alabama after being sucked into a plane’s engine in a horrific incident, New York Post reported.

The worker was sucked into the Embraer 170’s engine on December 31 in the freak accident where the plane had its parking brake set, the report said.

While the aircraft was parked following a flight from Dallas, one of its engines was still running. The worker was ingested into the engine at the time.

“We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a team member of the AA/Piedmont Airlines,” the airport’s executive director, Wade Davis, said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time,” he added.

“We are focused on ensuring that all involved have the support they need during this difficult time,” American Airlines told New York Post in a statement.

However, the NTSB and Federal Aviation Administration are conducting the probe.