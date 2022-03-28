US Adds Chinese Telecom Companies To National Security Threat List

Washington: The US has added China Telecom (Americans) Corp and China Mobile International USA to its list of communications equipment and service providers deemed threats to its national security.

The US Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau also added Russia’s AO Kaspersky Lab to its list of communications equipment and service providers deemed a threat to national security, according to Global times citing FCC’s press release.

This is for the first time that US has included a Russian entity to a list dominated by Chinese telecommunications firms

Last year, in March, the US regulator added five Chinese companies to their list and they are Huawei Technologies Co, ZTE Corp, Hytera Communications Corp, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co and Dahua Technology Co.

The FCC, on March 16, decided to cancel the right of the Chinese telecom company, Pacific Networks Corp and its wholly-owned subsidiary ComNet (USA) LLC to provide relevant telecom services in the US, according to Global Times.

Meanwhile, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, on Thursday, urged the US to withdraw its decision against the two Chinese telecom companies.