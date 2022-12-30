Urvashi Rautela Shares Cryptic Post After Rishabh Pant’s Accident 

New Delhi: Urvashi Rautela has shared a cryptic post after cricketer Rishabh Pant’s road mishap on Friday.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Urvashi shared a picture from one of her photo shoots and captioned it, “Praying #love #UrvashiRautela #UR1.”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

For unversed, Rishabh Pant met with a serious accident while returning from Delhi to Roorkee as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal. He was driving the car and was alone when he met with the accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. He has suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg.