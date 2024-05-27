Urvashi Rautela Becomes First Indian Artiste To Win WIBA Global Gala Award At 77th Cannes Festival

Cannes: Urvashi Rautela, as we all know is India’s youngest & highest-paid global superstar who has been featured in Forbes Top 10. The diva has worked immensely hard over the years and needs no introduction. She has a humongous net worth of over 550 crores and we love her for all the right reasons. With a wonderful and impressive Instagram fan following of more than 71.3 million, which is a lot more than the ‘Khan trinity’ of Bollywood and at par with PM Narendra Modi & Virat Kohli, Urvashi Rautela is certainly rated and loved by everyone as one of the most adored, respected and loved personalities in the country. From her multiple Miss Universe dominant victories to guiding people as a judge and frontline Bollywood superstar, the alluring and charming actress has certainly come a long way forward in her life, all thanks to her discipline, hard work, determination and perseverance.

If there’s one actress from the Indian entertainment industry who has taken the 77th Festival de Cannes by storm and has gone on to make the country proud like never before, it is Urvashi Rautela. From earlier winning a special honour in front of the iconic Meryl Streep to setting the world record for the largest custom gown ever worn on the red carpet and earning the official tag of ‘Queen Of Cannes’, Urvashi Rautela and her swag game has been on fire. Not just that, she has also made some special appearances at special premieres alongside the likes of Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid and Heidi Klum and also grabbed headlines for earlier wearing a special custom-made gown that was 7 times more expensive than Alia Bhatt and her MET Gala outfit. As we all know, Urvashi Rautela in today’s time is hailed and respected by the entire globe as the most popular and iconic female personality. Well, that’s why, the accolades and award honours that follow her on a similar note aren’t surprising by any means. The diva has made the country proud at a global level on many occasions and this time as well, she unlocked a special achievement. She just became the first-ever Indian actress to win the iconic WIBA Global Gala award and this also marks the celebration of her first-ever worldwide honour at the Cannes Film Festival. Urvashi Rautela shared the happy and proud winning moment on her social media where she was decked up in a beautiful embellished gown. She was all smiles as she accepted the award honour while simultaneously receiving a huge round of applause and a standing ovation from many for her contribution to Indian cinema and entertainment at the global scenario. Want to check out the proud and iconic moment? Here you go –

On the work front, global Indian superstar Urvashi Rautela has massive projects like Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar, ‘NBK109’ with Bobby Deol, Dulqueer Salman, Nandamuri Balakrishna, ‘Baap’ (remake of Hollywood blockbuster Expendables) with Sunny Deol & Sanjay Dutt, Inspector Avinash 2 with Randeep Hooda, Black Rose. Apart from this Urvashi Rautela will be seen in an International music video and the actress will also be essaying the role of Parveen Babi in an upcoming biopic. Apart from that, she will be seen playing the role of a college politician in the movie titled ‘JNU’. Along with that, she also has a very special music video with Jason Derulo & a lot more. Stay tuned for more updates.