Urination Incident: Airline Slapped With Rs 30 L Fine, Pilot’s Licence Suspended For 3 Months

New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday imposed a penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Air India and suspended the license of the pilot-in-command of the New York-Delhi flight over the peeing incident on a female passenger.

A fine of Rs 3 lakh has also been imposed on the director of in-flight services of Air India.

This comes a day after the airline imposed a four-month flying ban on the passenger, Shankar Mishra, for the urinating incident on November 26 last year. The ban was in addition to the 30-day ban it had imposed on him earlier.

The incident came to the notice of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) only on January 4 and the latest actions are for violations of various norms.

DGCA issued a show cause notice to the accountable manager of Air India, director of in-flight services, all pilots and cabin members of the flight as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for “dereliction of their regulatory obligations”.

Following the submission of the replies, the body decided to impose the following enforcement actions:

Rs 30 lakh penalty on Air India for violation of DGCA civil aviation requirements

Suspension of licence of the pilot-in-command of the flight for a period of three months for failing to perform his duties as per DGCA norms

Rs 3 lakh penalty on director of in-flight services of Air India for failing to perform her duties as applicable by DGCA