Urfi Javed’s latest post hints at new relationship

Mumbai: After surprising the netizens with her unique fashion statements, Uorfi, aka Urfi Javed, astonished the internet user when she shared a post that challenged her relationship status. On Thursday, Urfi shared a post on Twitter with a photo of a large poster card placed in a room beside a flower vase. The card has a message in golden font, saying, “He Said Yes!!!.” Uorfi shared the image with a heart emoji on the top of the photo. She shared the photo without any caption.

Through her post, Urfi announced being in a committed relationship. She shared the photo without any caption. While many congratulated her, a few of them made fun of Urfi and shared a meme that says “Nahi milega.” Another user wrote, “ab sabke samne mera naam mat le dena yar (now, don’t disclose my name in front of everyone).” A third comment read, “Should I wear clothes was the question.” Also, a user trolled her, saying, “Acha hai bichare ko urfi ka kapdo par paise nahi kharch karna padhega, Urfi ji jaisi biwi kismat walo ko milti hai.”

For the unversed, Urfi was previously in a relationship with Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat. The duo had a bitter breakup and made some controversial comments about each other in the media. However, they were recently part of each other’s birthday parties and other celebrations.