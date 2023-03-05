Urfi Javed Stuns In Snake-Shaped Backless Bra With Green Skirt

Mumbai: Urfi Javed is an internet sensation and actress who is known for her weird but confident dressing sense and fashion statement. From making a dress out of garbage to covering her modesty with cellphones, wires and even champagne glasses, she has done it all and has been very proud and vocal about her choices. Now, in her latest post on Instagram, Urfi donned a snake-shaped backless bra which she paired up with a green skirt.

Urfi had donned this attire for Radio Nasha Awards. Adding a witty caption to the post, Urfi wrote, “Naagin audition chal rahe hai kya ? Dressed for Radio nasha awards!”

Urfi Javed literally took the oomph factor a notch higher with this outfit and fans shared their love in the comments section. “Nagin with Amrish puri hair style,” a user wrote. “People might find these dresses absurd, being from a fashion college I understand it takes a lot of effort to create these. Appreciate these,” another user wrote.