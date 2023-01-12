Urfi Javed Sports Hot Transparent Lingerie And See-Through Skirt

Mumbai: Urfi Javed recently shocked netizens once again as she was papped in a sizzling black transparent outfit. The actor never misses an opportunity to showcase her experimental fashion statements. Urfi is often criticised for her bold dressing sense by fashion police and netizens.

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

</>

Urfi was seen donning a sexy long black transparent skirt and a hot see-through lingerie underneath. The actor looked smoking hot in the video reel shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani. Urfi has earlier also posed in barely-there outfits that have created sensation. The actor’s sizzling video received mixed reactions as usual. Apart from heart, heart-shaped-eye and fire emojis, some trolls also came up with nasty remarks.