Urfi Javed seeks security, women’s panel asks Mumbai Police to look into her demand

Mumbai: Following Urfi Javed’s complaint to the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) accusing the BJP leader Chitra Wagh of threatening her, the MSCW asked the Mumbai police commissioner to look into the model’s demand seeking security.

In her written complaint to MSCW, the television actress and social media influence alleged that Chitra Wagh filed a complaint against her for political mileage and threatened to beat her during a media interaction.

Javed and her lawyer Nitin Satpute met MSCW chairperson Rupali Chakankar last week and filed a complaint against Wagh for ‘threatening and criminal intimidation’. In her request for security, the actress stated she was feeling unsafe outside her home.

According to the lawyer, “the complaint was lodged for the offence U/s 153(A)(B), 504, 506, 506(ii) of IPC for Threatening, and Criminal Intimidation to cause harm on public domain.” The lawyer also requested preventive action under relevant sections of CrPc.

Wagh, chief of Maharashtra BJP women’s wing, had filed a police complaint against Javed for ‘indulging in ‘nudity publicly on the streets of Mumbai’ and demanded that she be ‘arrested’. Earlier this month, she slashed Javed on Twitter and asked if the women’s commission would do anything to it or not.

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has written to the Mumbai police commissioner asking the police to look into the model and social media influencer Uorfi Javed’s demand seeking security.