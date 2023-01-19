Urfi Javed Posts Jaw-Dropping Look With Just A Long Braid

Mumbai: Urfi Javed (aka Uorfi Javed), the sensation of social media perfectly knows how to capture eyeballs with her sartorial choices.

Just when we thought there was nothing left in Urfi’s arsenal, she took it a notch higher and left us shocked with her latest experiment.

She posed in front of the camera by covering herself up in a long hair braid.

Urfi Javed shared a video where she ditched her clothes for an elaborate long braid. She wore mid-waist black bikini bottoms and black high heels. In the video, she can be seen covering her torso with her hand and braid. She added Sanket Panchal’s Eyes on You X Zara Zara song mix in the background and can be seen grooving to its beats. In the caption, the Bigg Boss OTT fame wrote, “I like what I see”.

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

</>

Needless to say, her stunning snippet broke the internet.