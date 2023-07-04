Urfi Javed objects to Manisha Rani forcibly kissing Abdu Rozik

Mumbai: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Manisha Rani kissed Abdu Rozik during a task. Abdu who entered the house as a guest, was asked to film short dancing videos with four nominated contestants of his choice. During the task, Manisha planted multiple kisses on Abdu who looked rather comfortable but smiled.

For the task, Abdu was asked to nominate any four housemates. He chose Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar and Manisha Rani. To record the video with Manisha, Abdu went into the jacuzzi and started dancing and posing, but Manisha started giving him kisses. He even moved his face away as she asked him to kiss her in return and others laughed.

Once the task ended, Abdu walked away from her. He kept saying, “Bigg Boss I am done.” He laughingly told everyone that he wished he chose someone else. On the other hand, Jiya and Avinash Sachdeva were seen discussing the incident and said Abdu look uncomfortable while Manisha forcibly kissed and tried holding his hands.

Meanwhile, Uorfi Javed took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “This was so comfortable to watch. Why was she forcibly kissing him? He’s not a kid. Boundaries people.”