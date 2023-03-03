Urfi Javed looks dramatic in designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s red hot couture outfit

Mumbai: Urfi Javed has been turning heads with her designer looks of late and last night she once again charmed all with her red carpet look. The designer duo held a premiere of their upcoming fashion film and the who’s who from Bollywood was present.

Urfi Javed was also one of the attendees at Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla’s show. And Uorfi Javed stunned in a sheer blouse.

Urfi Javed wore a sheer blouse which came with spiral motifs. The Splitsvilla contestant also wore a headgear which was intricate and beautiful, as though Urfi’s own crown.

It was a Met Gala kind of event and many Bollywood celebrities appeared looking their quirky best.

The highlight of the red carpet came when Uorfi Javed began cheering for Babil Khan for his experimental sartorial choice. The Qala fame sported a multi-colour gown which was teamed with a black jacket. The unbuttoned layer of the jacket consisted of embroidery work done all over it in golden thread. In a paparazzi video, Uorfi Javed was spotted directing Babil to pose on the red carpet. “Babil, you look amazing,” screamed Uorfi while complimenting the actor, which was followed by her cheerful claps.