Urfi Javed Interacts With Zeenat Aman

Mumbai: Urfi Javed is always known for making headlines with her style statements, controversial remarks, airport looks and sizzling photoshoots.

Now, in a viral video from an event Urfi can be seen interacting with screen legend Zeenat Aman.

In the clip posted by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Zeenat is seen having a conversation with Urfi. The reel got some hilarious reactions from netizens. A user commented “What is this Multiverse of Madness?” Another person wrote “Kya likhu mai madm apke liye 🙏.” While the actor’s fans dropped heart, heart-shaped-eye and fire emojis. Urfi donned a hot cut-out floral attire in shades of black, grey and white. While Zeenat looked elegant and graceful in a black shimmery gown. The duo had arrived at fashion designer Amit Aggarwal’s grand store launch in Delhi.

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



</>

Zeenat Aman has been in the news recently ever since she made her Instagram debut. She writes posts on her handle and shares throwback pictures from her films. Recently she had written about the controversies related to evergreen star Dev Anand and showman Raj Kapoor. Zeenat made the clarification citing references from Dev Anand’s biography Romancing With Life.