Urfi Javed hospitalised, shares pictures

Mumbai: Urfi (Uorfi) Javed is not keeping well. The Bigg Boss OTT fame, who keeps her fans entertained with her public outings and fashion choices, recently shared a picture of herself from a hospital bed. The actress informed that she was constantly ignoring her health.

Urfi took to her Instagram Story and shared a picture of herself having the hospital food. Seeing the expressions on her face, it seems that she is not liking the food. Urfi said that she kept on ignoring her health and had to be admitted to a hospital. “Got too much time while I’m here. Yes, this happened, I kept ignoring my health and now,” she wrote.

A source close to the actress informed the portal that Urfi had a high fever of 103-104 degrees and had to be admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. She will be undergoing a few tests to figure out exactly what has happened to her.