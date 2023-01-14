Urfi Javed held for questioning at the Amboli Police Station

Mumbai: Urfi Javed was sent a summons earlier today (January 14) by Amboli Police Station after BJP Leader Chitra Wagh filed a complaint against the actress alleging she of wearing objectionable clothes in the streets of Mumbai.

Urfi reached the Amboli Police Station for further investigation, and the actress was held at the station for questioning. The questioning went on for two hours. A source close to Urfi revealed that she hasn’t hired any lawyer for this case. The questioning went on for a long while and there hasn’t been any further update on the same revealed yet.

On one hand they want Hindu rashtra , on other hand they want to apply talibani rules of controlling women’s clothes . Hindu religion which is the oldest religion , is known to be very liberal towards women. Then what Sanskriti are you talking about? — Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 14, 2023

I’ll tell you what’s not part of ‘Bhartiya Sanskriti’ , rape , dance bars , politicians openly threatening to hit a women because of her clothes . — Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 14, 2023

This is how ancient Hindu women used to dress . Hindus were liberal , educated , women were allowed to choose their clothes , actively participated in sports, politics . They were sex and females body positive people. Go learn about Bhartiya Sanskriti first. pic.twitter.com/IeH1tHcEFG — Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 14, 2023

The development comes after the actress filed a counter-complaint against BJP’s Maharashtra Mahila Morcha chief Wagh for her alleged remarks on the “Bepanaah” actor’s alleged “revealing dressing sense while in public”.

Urfi also spoke about the constitution and judiciary as she wrote, “Are these politicians, lawyers dumb? There is literally no article in the constitution that can be put on me to send me to jail.” She further explained vulgarity and nudity as she opined, “Unless my n*****s and my v***** is seen, you can’t send me to jail. These people are only doing this for media attention. I got some better idea for you Chitra Wagh. How about doing something against human trafficking in Mumbai which is still very much there. How about shutting those illegal dance bars? How about something against illegal prostitution which again exists everywhere in Mumbai.”

Starting December 30, the BJP leader has on several occasions took to Twitter to slam her for her dressing sense and also asked the women’s commission to take note and act.

“Half-naked women walk openly on the streets. Why is the Women’s Commission itself not taking notice of this? The protest is not against Urfi but against the attitude of walking around openly in public places. And yes…the women’s commission will do anything or not?” Wagh recently tweeted in Marathi.