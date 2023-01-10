Urfi Javed calls Chitra Wagh her ‘Saasu’

Mumbai: Urfi Javed is one of the most prominent and loved TV personality who elevates the fashion game in the industry.

Urfi’s sartorial choices in fashion are often a mix of eccentric and quirky, but the actress stands by it. She slams the trolls and even recently bashed a public figure on social media and the BJP politician Chitra Wagh for commenting that she deserves to be in jail due to her fashion choices. Her spontaneity is what makes her the bold and quintessential fashion diva. She is very outspoken when there is injustice against women.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Urfi Javed wrote three tweets. In the first one, she posted a picture of herself in a traditional Indian kurti. It was a baby pink-colored floral-themed kurti ensemble outfit that was backless. Mocking the politician and still giving a dose of sass and indirect insult, Urfi’s tweet caption read, “Lekin abhi bhi bahot Sudhar baaki hai ! Sorry @ChitraKWagh ji ! I love you.”

In the second tweet, Urfi, who now has the Indian Women’s rights commission also supporting her, turned Twitter into a roast chat as she mocked and took potshots at the politician. Her caption read, “Uorfi ki underwear me chhed hai , Chitra tai great hai.”

In the third tweet, Urfi also trolled the BJP politician with a funny and hilarious tweet caption aimed at her to make her realize the mistake. Urfi’s caption read, “Meri dp itni dhaasu, Chitra Meri saasu.” Fans hailed Urfi’s sense of humor and congratulated her in comments as Urfi Waghmare.