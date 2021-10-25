Urban Polls: BMC, CMC & BeMC Commissioners Asked To Complete Delimitation Of Wards, Reservation Of Seats

Bhubaneswar: The State Housing & Urban Development Department has asked the Municipal Commissioners of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Berhampur to complete the delimitation of wards & reservation of seats for the forthcoming urban polls in Odisha.

IAS Sangramjit Nayak, Director of Municipal Administration, has written to the Municipal Commissioners of Bhubaneswar (BMC), Cuttack (CMC), and Berhampur (BeMC) regarding the urban polls.

The Government has decided that the division of area of Corporation into wards & reservation of seats for the general election to Bhubaneswar, Cuttack & Berhampur Municipal Corporations would be made afresh.

Nayak further informed that the five-year term of the said Corporations have already been completed. The State Election Commission, Odisha has desired that necessary immediate steps may be taken by the Government for issue of schedule for delimitation of wards & reservation of seats at the earliest, so as to enable the Commission to take steps for preparation of electoral roll and conduct of election.

“It is, therefore, required to complete the process of division of corporation area into wards & Reservation of Seats as per 2011 census in pursuance of the provisions laid down under section-60, 6 & 7 of the Odisha Municipal Corporation Act, 2003 read with Rule-3 & 4 of the Odisha Municipal Corporation (Division of city into wards, Reservation of Seats and conduct of election) Rules, 2003 by the Government after consulting the respective Corporation,” the letter read.

The H&UD Dept has asked the Municipal Commissioners to furnish complete information along with a sketch map showing the boundary of wards distinctly and resolution of the Corporation by 15th November, 2021