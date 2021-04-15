Urban Areas In Odisha To Come Under Night Curfew From Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Thursday announced night curfew in urban areas of 20 districts the following spike in coronavirus cases.

Addressing a press meet here today, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said that the duration of night curfew will be 9 am to 5 am.

Mohapatra said that 10 districts bordering Chhattisgarh will have a night curfew from 6 pm to 5 am taking account the grave situation in the neighbouring state.

These districts are – Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Bargarh, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, etc. The night curfew in rural areas will be from 10 pm to 6 am.

Mohapatra said the exams in the month of May have been suspended and schools and colleges have been shut due to rising cases of coronavirus. Higher education institutions will be shut from April 19, he added.

Restrictions on marriages (maximum 50 persons) and cremations (maximum 20 persons) will continue till further orders, the Chief Secretary added.