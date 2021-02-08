UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application Begins For Joint Secy and Director Level Posts, Check Details

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for lateral recruitment to the post of Joint Secretary and Director Level Posts on a contract basis on its official website.

All interested candidates can register themselves at the online portal of UPSC for the aforesaid posts.

Candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria, age limit, qualification, experience and other details before applying online.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 22 March 2021

UPSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Joint Secretary- 3 Posts

Director (Agriculture Marketing) – 1 Post

Director (Aviation Management) – 1 Post

Director (Agriculture Trade Specialties)- 1 Post

Director (Exports Marketing)- 1 Post

Director (Foreign Trade Analyst)- 1 Post

Director (Logistics)- 1 Post

Director (Warehouse Expertise)- 1 Post

Director (Edu Tech)- 1 Post

Director (Edu Laws)- 1 Post

Director (ICT Edu)- 1 Post

Director (Media Management)- 1 Post

Director (Banking)- 1 Post

Director (Cyber Security in Financial Sector)- 1 Post

Director (Digital Economy and Fin Tech)- 1 Post

Director (Financial Market)- 1 Post

Director (Insurance)- 1 Post

Director (Maternal Health Issues)- 1 Post

Director (Finance)- 1 Post

Director (Water Management)- 1 Post

Director (Arbitration and Conciliation Laws) – 1 Post

Director (Cyber Laws) – 1 Post

Director (Finance Sector Laws) – 1 Post

Director (International Laws) – 1 Post

Director (Judicial Reforms) – 1 Post

Director (New Technology for Highway Development) – 1 Post

Director (Innovation in Education Entrepreneurship)- 1 Post

Age limit:

Joint Secretary: 40 to 55 years

Director: 35 to 45 years

“In case of any guidance/information/clarification regarding their applications, candidature etc. candidates can contact UPSC’s Facilitation Counter near gate ‘C’ of its campus in person or over Telephone No. 011-23385271/011-23381125/011-23098543 on working days between 10.00 hrs and 17.00 hrs,” reads the official notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Similarly, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO- Defence Research Laboratory Tezpur had invited applications for the positions of Junior Research Fellow.

Applications for the same can be submitted till February 14, 2021.

DRDO Recruitment Vacancy Details

Jr. Research Fellow (JRF): 1st Class Master Degree in Pharmaceutical Sciences (M. Phami)

Jr. Research Fellow (JRF): 1st Class MSc in Chemistry / Environmental Sciences with NET qualification

Jr. Research Fellow (JRF): 1st Class MSc in Biotechnology / Microbiology with NET qualification

Essential Information: (i) Cutoff Date: Age and Education qualification will be counted as on 01/Jan/2021. Age Limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC candidates. (ii) Place of work: Place of work is DRL, Tezpur and its detachments at Salari and Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.