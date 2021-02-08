UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application Begins For Joint Secy and Director Level Posts, Check Details
New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for lateral recruitment to the post of Joint Secretary and Director Level Posts on a contract basis on its official website.
All interested candidates can register themselves at the online portal of UPSC for the aforesaid posts.
Candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria, age limit, qualification, experience and other details before applying online.
Important Dates:
Last date for submission of online application: 22 March 2021
UPSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
Joint Secretary- 3 Posts
Director (Agriculture Marketing) – 1 Post
Director (Aviation Management) – 1 Post
Director (Agriculture Trade Specialties)- 1 Post
Director (Exports Marketing)- 1 Post
Director (Foreign Trade Analyst)- 1 Post
Director (Logistics)- 1 Post
Director (Warehouse Expertise)- 1 Post
Director (Edu Tech)- 1 Post
Director (Edu Laws)- 1 Post
Director (ICT Edu)- 1 Post
Director (Media Management)- 1 Post
Director (Banking)- 1 Post
Director (Cyber Security in Financial Sector)- 1 Post
Director (Digital Economy and Fin Tech)- 1 Post
Director (Financial Market)- 1 Post
Director (Insurance)- 1 Post
Director (Maternal Health Issues)- 1 Post
Director (Finance)- 1 Post
Director (Water Management)- 1 Post
Director (Arbitration and Conciliation Laws) – 1 Post
Director (Cyber Laws) – 1 Post
Director (Finance Sector Laws) – 1 Post
Director (International Laws) – 1 Post
Director (Judicial Reforms) – 1 Post
Director (New Technology for Highway Development) – 1 Post
Director (Innovation in Education Entrepreneurship)- 1 Post
Age limit:
Joint Secretary: 40 to 55 years
Director: 35 to 45 years
“In case of any guidance/information/clarification regarding their applications, candidature etc. candidates can contact UPSC’s Facilitation Counter near gate ‘C’ of its campus in person or over Telephone No. 011-23385271/011-23381125/011-23098543 on working days between 10.00 hrs and 17.00 hrs,” reads the official notice.
For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.
Similarly, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO- Defence Research Laboratory Tezpur had invited applications for the positions of Junior Research Fellow.
Applications for the same can be submitted till February 14, 2021.
DRDO Recruitment Vacancy Details
Jr. Research Fellow (JRF): 1st Class Master Degree in Pharmaceutical Sciences (M. Phami)
Jr. Research Fellow (JRF): 1st Class MSc in Chemistry / Environmental Sciences with NET qualification
Jr. Research Fellow (JRF): 1st Class MSc in Biotechnology / Microbiology with NET qualification
Essential Information: (i) Cutoff Date: Age and Education qualification will be counted as on 01/Jan/2021. Age Limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC candidates. (ii) Place of work: Place of work is DRL, Tezpur and its detachments at Salari and Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.