New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the postponement of the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2025. This decision comes in the wake of recent changes to the recruitment scheme for Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) officers.

The UPSC’s official statement highlighted that the ESE (Preliminary) and ESE (Main) exams, initially scheduled for February 9, 2025, and May 2025 respectively, will now be held on June 8, 2025, and August 10, 2025. This postponement aims to provide aspirants with sufficient time to prepare for the revised examination format.

The change in the recruitment scheme was prompted by the government’s decision to integrate the recruitment of IRMS officers through both the Civil Services Examination (CSE) and the ESE. This integration will cover various sub-cadres including Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, Signal & Telecommunication, and Stores.

The Ministry of Railways has also updated the Indian Railway Management Service (Amendment) Rules, 2024, to reflect these changes12. Consequently, the UPSC has reopened the application window for ESE 2025 from October 18, 2024, to November 22, 2024, allowing new applicants to register and existing applicants to update their details.

Candidates are advised to review the updated rules and notice issued by the UPSC before applying. The Commission has also provided a correction window from November 23, 2024, to November 29, 2024, for applicants to modify their particulars.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...