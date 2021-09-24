UPSC Opens Online Application Form For NDA & NA (II), 2021 For Women Candidates Only

In compliance with the Supreme Court of India’s interim direction permitting the women candidates to take part in the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2021 by its order dated 18/08/2021 in WP (C). No.1416/2020 filed by Kush KalraVs. UoI& Others, the Union Public Service Commission has decided to open the online portal of application on its website ( upsconline.nic.in ) for this Examination to enable the unmarried women candidates ONLY by issuing a corrigendum to the Notice No. 10/2021-NDA-II, which was published on 09/06/2021.

The said corrigendum is available on the Commission’s website (www.upsc.gov.in). The application window will remain open for women candidates from 24.09.2021 to 08.10.2021 (till 6:00 P.M.).