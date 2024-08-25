UPSC Exam Calendar 2025 Revised; Check Civil Services Prelims, NDA, CDS Exam Schedule

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services Preliminary Examination, 2025 on May 25, 2024.

The UPSC CSE Prelims Notification, Application Form 2025 will be released on January 22, 2025. IAS aspirants can fill up the application form till February 11. Along with the UPSC CSE Prelims, the Commission has revised the exam schedule for other competitive examinations such as NDA.

According to the UPSC revised exam schedule 2025, the Commission will conduct the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2025 on April 13, 2025. The notification for the same will be issued on December 11, 2024. The notification for the Indian Forest Service(Preliminary) Examination, 2025 through CS(P) Examination 2025 will be released on January 1.

The Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2025 notification will be issued on December 11, 2024. The last date to submit the online application form is December 31. Check revised schedule here.