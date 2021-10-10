UPSC CSE Prelims 2021 Today

New Delhi: The preliminary phase of the Civil Services exam 2021 has begun today by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The preliminary phase of the civil services exam 2021 was earlier scheduled to be held on June 27 but was later postponed due to the devastating second wave of COVID-19.

The UPSC civil services is a pan-India competitive examination conducted every year by the Union Public Service Commission for recruitment for various Civil Services of the Government of India, including the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, and Indian Police Service.