UPSC contemplates criminal action against two candidates for claiming selection in civil services

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is considering criminal and disciplinary penal action against two candidates for allegedly claiming selection in the civil services examination, the results of which were declared on Tuesday, according to an official statement.

The case relates to Aysha Makrani from Madhya Pradesh and Tushar from Bihar who fraudulently claimed that they have been finally recommended by the Commission in the civil services examination 2022 against two roll numbers of genuinely recommended candidates.

“The claims of both persons are fake. They have forged the documents in their favour to buttress their claims,” said the official statement issued on May 26.

“By doing so both Ms. Aysha Makrani and Shri Tushar have acted in contravention of the provisions of the Rules of the Civil Services Examination, 2022 notified by the Government of India (Department of Personnel & Training). Therefore, in accordance with the provisions of the Examination Rules, the UPSC is contemplating both criminal as well as disciplinary penal action against both candidates for their fraudulent acts,” it added

The system of the UPSC is robust as well as fool proof and such errors are not possible., the statement further reads.

Ms. Aysha Makrani d/o Shri Salimmuddin Makrani, who is claiming her final recommendation by the UPSC, is found to have forged the documents in her favour. Her actual Roll Number is 7805064. She appeared in the Preliminary Examination held on 5th June, 2022 and scored only 22.22 marks in General Studies Paper-I and 21.09 marks in General Studies Paper-II. As per the requirement of Examination Rules, she was required to score at least 66 marks in Paper-II. She has not only failed to qualify in Paper-II but scored far less marks than the cut-off marks of Paper-I, which were 88.22 for unreserved category for the Preliminary Examination of the year 2022. Hence, Ms. Aysha Makrani has failed at the stage of the Preliminary Examination itself and could not move further in next stages of the Examination.

On the other hand, Ms. Ayasha Fatima d/o Shri Naziruddin, bearing Roll Number 7811744, is the genuine candidate, who has been recommended by the UPSC, securing 184th rank in the final result of the Civil Services Examination, 2022.

Similarly, in case of Shri Tushar as well, it is found that Shri Tushar s/o Shri Brijmohan from Rewari, Haryana had applied for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022. He was allotted Roll Number 2208860 for this Examination. He appeared in the Preliminary Examination and scored minus 22.89 (i.e. -22.89) marks in General Studies Paper-I and 44.73 marks in General Studies Paper-II. As per the requirement of Examination Rules, he was required to score at least 66 marks in Paper-II. Thus, even Shri Tushar has failed at the stage of the Preliminary Examination itself and could not move further in next stages of the Examination.

On the other hand, it is confirmed that Shri Tushar Kumar s/o Shri Ashwini Kumar Singh, bearing Roll Number 1521306, of State of Bihar is the genuine candidate, who has been recommended by the UPSC at 44th rank.