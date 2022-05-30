UPSC Civil Services Results Declared; Shruti Sharma Tops Exam

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday announced the UPSC Civil Services Final Result.

Shruti Sharma has bagged the All India Rank- 1 in the UPSC exams 2020. Ankita Agarwal came second and Gamini Singla is the third topper.

Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 result was announced on March 17. Those who cleared the main examination were called for the interview round (personality test). The personality test was helds from April 5 to May 26, 2022.

UPSC CSE final result is based on candidates’ performance in mains and interview rounds.

This exam was to fill 712 civil services posts, of which 22 are reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official website of the commission – upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in

UPSC CSE Final Result 2021: How to download

1: Visit the official site of the commission – upsconline.nic.in

2: On the homepage, click on the link thatreads, “UPSC CSE Final Result 2021”

3: A new PDF file will open

4: Check your name in the PDF

5: Download the merit list and take a print