UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2021 Announced

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Civil Services Prelims Result 2021. The list of candidates who have appeared for the UPSC CSE Prelims is now available online on the official website upsc.gov.in.

Candidates shortlisted in UPSC IAS Prelims would now have to appear for the Main Examination for Civil Services and Indian Forest Services 2021 exam respectively.

A total of 9215 candidates have been shortlisted for the UPSC Civil Services 2021 Main Examination. Candidates would be required to fill the DAF which would be released in due course of time on upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC Civil Services 2021 Main examination, scheduled to begin from January 7, 2022. Prelims was conducted on October 10. UPSC Civil Services 2022 Preliminary examination form would be released in February 2022 and the exam is scheduled for May 2022.